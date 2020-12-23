http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I2fXBSB8N1I/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that we should have “targeted relief” and not “one size fits all” direct payments in the coronavirus relief bill.

Blackburn said, “President Trump fully understands the best economic stimulus is a job, and there is a lot in this bill that gets in the way of economic recovery.”

Blackburn later said of the $2,000 direct payments, “Nancy Pelosi is always going to be for giving more money away and redistribution of wealth. I want to make certain that we have targeted relief to individuals that are in desperate need of help, who lost their job through no fault of their own. But just to say one size fits all is incorrect in this pandemic.”

She added, “What I’m willing to do is targeted relief. That is where I have been from day one, help those that need the help.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

