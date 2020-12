https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/braise-lord-mom-sees-face-jesus-brussels-sprout/

(THE SUN) — A STUNNED mum discovered what looked like the face of JESUS staring back at her from a Brussels sprout while prepping veg – and decided to spare it from the pan.

Shaunagh Roberts, 34, did a double take as she prepared to whip the bottom off the leafy veg and score a cross in it.

The mum-of-two was stunned to spot Christ’s likeness including eyes, nose and mouth complete with trademark flowing locks.

