https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/23/uk-and-eu-may-be-on-the-verge-of-signing-brexit-deal.html

LONDON — Bond yields and sterling jumped Wednesday on reports that a long-awaited Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union was close.

Officials on both sides have said they are optimistic about the chances of a deal, but some issues remains. Reuters, citing an anonymous source, reported that a trade deal was “imminent,” although CNBC could not independently verify this.

It comes after EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that the bloc was making a “final push” to strike a Brexit trade deal with Britain ahead of Dec. 31.

“We are really in a crucial moment,” Barnier told reporters on his way to brief 27 ambassadors. “We are giving it a final push. In 10 days, the U.K. … will leave the single market.”

The yields on U.K. and U.S. government bonds rose late afternoon London time Wednesday on hopes of a deal. The U.K. 10-year yield rose by 11 basis points to 0.302% — its biggest rise in six weeks — while U.S. 10-year yield jumped 5 basis points to trade around 0.9646%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Sterling, meanwhile, traded over 1% higher against the dollar at 1.35 and the FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.7%.