FILE PHOTO: British flag is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: British flag is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

December 23, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A trade deal between Britain and the European Union is imminent and could be agreed as early as Wednesday evening, a senior EU diplomat said.

The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said EU member states would have to approve a provisional application of the deal with effect from Jan. 1 because there is not enough time for it to be ratified by the European Parliament.

(Reporting by John Chalmers, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

