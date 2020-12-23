https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/cable-news-posts-large-audience-gains-2020-fox-news-still-number-one-ratings?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With Fox News still leading the ratings race, it was a very good year for the three major cable news organizations. Between the coronavirus pandemic and everything related to the presidential election, that comes as no surprise.

Fox News will once again end the year with the highest ratings of the three networks in primetime as well as in the all-important 25-54 demographic. Fox averages 3.6 million viewers in primetime, which is an increase of 45% from the same period last year.

MSNBC averaged 2.2 million in primetime, an increase of 24% over last year, while CNN increased its primetime ratings by 85% to an average of 1.8 million.

These numbers are from Nielsen, which is generally considered the gold standard of TV ratings, covering the period from Dec. 30, 2019 to Dec. 14, 2020, as reported by Deadline.

Fox News has the top four shows in total viewers, and six of the top seven, with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show being the only one to break into that list. The top four are Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five and The Ingraham Angle. In the 25-54 demo, Fox has the top six shows before Maddow’s show makes an appearance, with Tucker Carlson Tonight leading the way followed by Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Newsmax and One America News have both grown in the past year, mainly at the expense of Fox News. President Trump frequently criticized Fox News for some of their coverage of him, especially during and after the November 3 election.

