https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/23/can-you-spot-the-difference-between-the-atlanta-journal-constitutions-respective-coverage-of-kelly-loeffler-and-raphael-warnock-pic/
About The Author
Related Posts
Toronto barbecue restaurant owner arrested, police officers stationed around boarded-up restaurant
November 28, 2020
OOPSIE! WaPo accidentally debunks ITSELF after claiming Trump's 'overreaching Middle East strategy reached a disastrous end'
November 23, 2020
President Trump asks Congress to amend spending bill, increase 'ridiculously low' $600 relief payments to $2,000
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy