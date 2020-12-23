https://www.theblaze.com/news/carjackers-armed-80-year-old-man

Some folks still aren’t getting the picture.

With more and more Americans deciding to exercise their Second Amendment rights and arm themselves, the likelihood that crooks might target somebody who’s packing goes up — and the odds of criminals getting collared or sung a lullaby increases, too.

We see it all the time:

But alas, good news apparently doesn’t travel fast enough.

What now, pray tell?

Investigators said an 80-year-old Pensacola, Florida, man walked outside to lock his cars just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when two males approached him and demanded his car, WEAR-TV reported.

One of the suspects pulled a gun on the elderly victim, WKRG-TV reported.

But it turns out their target came prepared. Police said the homeowner grabbed his concealed weapon — for which he has a permit — and opened fire, WEAR reported.

Both suspects ran off, WKRG said, adding that one of the victims turned up at a house with a gunshot wound. The second suspect got away, WEAR reported.

The wounded suspect is 15 years old, and he was shot near the heart and listed in critical condition, WEAR added.

What about the 80-year-old homeowner who fired his gun?

The homeowner was not injured, WKRG said, and it appears the suspects never fired their guns.

Police in a statement told WKRG they don’t anticipate filing any charges against the victim “as it is a Stand Your Ground-type case,” and they are still looking for the second suspect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

