https://babylonbee.com/news/clever-americans-disguise-selves-as-foreigners-in-hopes-of-receiving-more-covid-aid/

Clever American Disguises Self As Transgender Middle Easterner In Hopes Of Receiving More COVID Aid

U.S.—In order to receive the help they need after the government shut down their businesses and forced them to stay home, many clever Americans have disguised themselves as foreigners in hopes of receiving more COVID aid.

“With this pork-filled spending bill, Congress showed us where their priorities lie,” said local out-of-work bartender Darnel Ridders, who cleverly dressed up as a transgender, vaguely Middle Eastern man. “I’m hoping to add to my $600 stimulus by dipping into some of that foreign aid for Middle-Eastern gender programs!”

Other Americans are working hard to snag some of that sweet government cash by disguising themselves as art galleries, bridge projects, and Asian carp fishermen.

“We do what we gotta do to survive,” said California local Crush Crusherson, who now identifies as an endangered sea turtle.*

In a stroke of genius, Crusherson’s next-door neighbor secured wealth and financial security for his entire family by simply identifying as a congressman.**

“Wish I had thought of that,” said Crusherson as he chewed on a squid.

*This joke identifies as a new joke.

**This one too.