https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/comrade-de-blasio-going-sheriffs-deputies-go-home-hotel-every-single-traveler-coming-uk-video/

The US Constitution no longer applies in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday morning announced new “tough rules” for UK travelers in response to reports of a new strain of Covid in the UK.

“Just cancel your travel plans. Stay local, stay safe. Practice distancing. Wear a mask,” De Blasio said.

But if you must travel, de Blasio has a whole new set of rules for you.

TRENDING: Acting Secretary of the Department of Defense Chris Miller Thanks VP Pence for Efforts in Most Complex Military Operation in History?

De Blasio’s new “tough rules” for UK travelers violates the 4th Amendment but who’s keeping track anymore?

“Folks coming in from the United Kingdom will receive a direct order to quarantine,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said those travelers will receive a knock on the door to make sure they are following the quarantine rules.

“We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the UK,” he said.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new “tough rules” for UK travelers: “We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the UK.” pic.twitter.com/DDo7RfpkFZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

