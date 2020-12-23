https://noqreport.com/2020/12/23/confirmed-once-again-election-fraud-was-more-than-sufficient-to-change-the-results/

In their goal post drag race, the national socialist left and media have gone from ‘No evidence of election fraud’ to it being supposedly dismissed in court [when in many cases these were on procedural grounds] to ‘it wasn’t enough to change the results’. As we have seen in other cases, a recent report from the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy detailed many examples where voting irregularities were “more than sufficient” to change the outcome.

This really shouldn’t matter given that we have already made the case that the problem is that the left has shown a marked disdain for free and fair elections. As we noted, Scott Adams observed that the system was done the minute the left started kicking out election observers, keeping them away to prevent a fair evaluation of the count or simply blocking their view.

We know from the video and the news reports that this was done. The only conclusion, being that the left no longer had an interest in a free and fair election. Even more compelling is the fact that their attitude is one of gaming the system to get away with whatever fraud was possible, whenever possible.

They telegraphed this long before the election changing rules to enable voter fraud. While they did everything they could after the fact to dismiss any allegations as non-existent, unconsidered by the courts, or insufficient to change the results. We now know that all three talking points were false [or lies to blunt about it] given the mountain of evidence that has emerged over the past few weeks.

The recent report simply confirms what we already knew:

It is possible to infer what may well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket. Indeed, the observed patterns of election irregularities are so consistent across the six battleground states that they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election outright, strategically game the election process in such a way as to “stuff the ballot box” and unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket

It is important to understand that these reports are the ‘first draft of history’ and while the national socialist left has their own little propaganda effort. We need to keep on emphasizing the facts of our case against the outright lies of the left.

