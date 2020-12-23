https://thescoop.us/confused-joe-biden-forgets-what-time-it-is-good-afternoon-actually-its-still-morning-good-morning/

The ever-confused and forgetful Joe Biden continues to show that he is suffering from some sort of cognitive decline.

Remember on the campaign trail when Biden didn’t even know what state he was in?

Trending: Trump Slams COVID Relief Bill Demands Congress Amend Payments To Be $2000

Or when he infamously forgot the words to the Declaration of Independence?

“You know…the thing!”

Completing this poll entitles you to TheScoop.us updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s our Privacy Policy.

Now the 78-year-old Biden can’t even remember what time of day it is.

Sleepy Joe walked up to the podium this morning and said, “Good afternoon.”

A few moments went by before he realized it was still morning, and then he corrected himself.

“Actually, it’s still morning. Good morning,” said Biden.

Watch the clip below and ask yourself, is this man mentally capable of leading America?

Share Your Thoughts

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. If a comment is spam, instead of replying to it please hover over that comment, click the ∨ icon, and mark it as spam. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

More articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

