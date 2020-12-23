https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe43c70fcf548787c04282a
A couple convicted of criminal charges in the so-called balloon boy hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado…
President Trump left the White House Wednesday afternoon to spend Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House press office released the daily guidance and press schedule for Thursd…
California’s community vaccine advisory committee is still hashing out its next phase for vaccine distribution prioritization….
Millions of Americans do not accept the outcome of the 2020 election. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is one of them. The irregularities in voting, the flooding of the country with mail-in ballots,…