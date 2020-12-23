https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-proclaims-christmas-eve-dr-anthony-s-fauci-day-washington-dc/

Far left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Thursday, December 24, 2020 (Christmas Eve) as “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington DC.

President Trump earlier this month signed an executive order and officially made Christmas Eve a federal holiday so people could enjoy more time with their families and celebrate the birth of Christ.

Muriel Bowser however is celebrating Fauci on Christmas Eve.

Dr. Fauci, America’s top infectious disease doctor, destroyed millions of lives by using the fraudulent Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to shut down the economy.

The Democrat-media complex’s worship of Fauci is downright creepy.

Fauci was celebrated every step of the way for destroying the US and now the DC Mayor is proclaiming Christmas Eve as “Dr. Fauci Day.”

Gross.

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

