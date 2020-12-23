https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/swalwell-hit-with-backlash-over-question-about-traitors/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jason Whitlock: Black Pride Religion Ordained By White Liberals Taking Black People And America Straight To Hell
November 20, 2020
‘Is This Really The Person You Want?’: Tulsi Gabbard Lets Biden Have It For Picking Neera Tanden
December 3, 2020
Mother of Slain Florida Teen Shot at His Burial
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy