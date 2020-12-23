https://djhjmedia.com/kari/revenge-democrat-wants-matt-gaetz-disbarred-for-seeking-election-integrity-cancel-culture-crazy/

Failed candidate Democrat Pam Keith has designed the ultimate act of political revenge in the form of a public temper tantrum over the actions of Matt Gaetz, who has called for transparency in the 2020 Presidential election.

A total party brat, Keith wrote, “I am deeply committed to seeing Dems win. Period!”

Recently Keith applauded the Maoist tactics of public humiliation, for people she disagreed with, while encouraging others to harm US Citizens over facemask usage:

And now she has her cites set on people who are concerned about election integrity, namely US Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Keith posted on Tuesday that she has filed a petition to disbar Gaetz and solicits others to sign her petition to discipline him, as a long term punishment for disagreeing with her and her political party.

Keith, a Navy JAG, according to her Twitter Bio disgraces the US Navy with hyper-partisan, nasty and vile comments about Trump and his supporters and other Americans for expressing their freedom of speech.

That is intolerable to her.

Pamela Keith, an attorney who in November lost her race to unseat incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Mast, tweeted on Tuesday morning:

This petition to disbar Matt Gaetz has been filed. But you can still sign. I will update the Bar w/additional signatures after the holidays. Whether or not they choose to discipline him (they have censured him in the past), the record of his tenure will have this stain forever.

Known for bombastic and overly emotional tirades about President Donald J. Trump, a duly elected President, Keith abuses her power in the form of lawfare, attempting to punish her political opponents out of revenge for not being elected.

Gaetz responded on Twitter:

She frequently calls Trump and his supporters “monsters”,

Trump is the antichrist. He makes evil laudable because it is loyal to him. He makes virtue contemptible because it is disloyalty to him. We cannot be rid of him, his treacherous family and the stench of his corrupted soul fast enough. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) December 23, 2020

Newsweek reported on the sour grapes of Keith and added some of their own. It is unclear why Democrats are so upset about addressing voter fraud. For Newsweek to call Gaetz’s claim baseless means they must get their news from Pam Keith’s Twitter timeline.

“Florida attorney and former congressional candidate Pam Keith filed a petition in December seeking to disbar Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, who has baselessly claimed that the 2020 election was rife with voter fraud. President Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College, an outcome Trump has yet to formally acknowledge. Gaetz indicated on Saturday that he would challenge the results of the Electoral College during the expected congressional count of electoral votes in January. Gaetz was also one of 126 House Republicans that signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas against 4 other states seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

This story is developing..

Prior to Gaetz’s political career, he earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the College of William & Mary Law School in 2007. After graduating, he worked for a law firm in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, according to Mother Jones.”

Supporters of Gaetz chimed in and one posted, “Dems pushed “Russia Collusion” hoax on Americans for 4 years w/ no consequences. @RepMattGaetz is following overwhelming evidence on voter fraud in 2020 & Dems move to disbar him over “Support of Trump’s Election Lawsuits.” We support you @mattgaetz!”

