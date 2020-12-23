https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/23/did-brian-stelter-catch-tucker-carlsons-exclusive-footage-of-raphael-warnocks-ex-wife-alleging-he-ran-over-her-foot-with-his-car-video/

Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock has quite a few skeletons in his closet, but few mainstream media outlets seem interested in digging them up. Weird, right?

Looks like it’s up to guys like Tucker Carlson to pick up the firefighters’ slack:

Tucker airs bodycam footage of police responding to the altercation earlier this year between Raphael Warnock and his now ex-wife when the Georgia Senate candidate allegedly ran over her foot during a heated argument. pic.twitter.com/Sj0JjHVI1U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2020

Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife addresses his character on the bodycam footage: “This man is running for the U.S. Senate and all he cares about is his reputation… I have tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed a line.” pic.twitter.com/vVSVpOi3GZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2020

This is just the latest in a series of bright red flags that have been raised over Raphael Warnock.

It’s not just Warnock who should have something to say here.

Hey @brianstelter, know you like to talk about what Tucker Carlson is airing… https://t.co/HSMtCID1sD — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 23, 2020

Brian Stelter and his fellow media hall monitors have devoted most of their waking hours to watching Fox News, it stands to reason that they saw this. Yet they haven’t really thought it worth discussing. Guess it’s just not as newsworthy as potato-based insults.

Think @CNN covers this? Or will @jack just say it’s false until after the election? https://t.co/7M7KF8PQiU — Rollie Worster Fan Club President (@DieHard_Jazz) December 23, 2020

Stay tuned to find out.

***

