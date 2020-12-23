https://www.theblaze.com/news/dizzying-27-alternate-pronouns-displayed-on-college-business-school-application-along-with-an-other-option

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business features a program called WomenLead which “equips female students to excel in school, enter the workforce with developed skills, and find their place in leadership positions.”

One might assume a program geared toward women wouldn’t need much in the way of gender identifiers on its application form, but once you scroll down a little ways past boxes to input your last name, first name, and “nickname or preferred first name if different from your given name,” the form asks “what pronouns do you prefer?”

And it’s a smorgasbord.

Apart from box you can click for the seemingly obvious choice (“she,” “her,” “her,” “hers,” “herself”), there’s an option we’ve been seeing quite a bit of for the last couple of years (“he,” “him,” “his,” “his,” “himself”). And then “they,” “them,” “their,” “theirs,” “themself.” Alrighty, then.

But that ain’t all.

If the latter choices don’t pass muster with applicants, there are seven more groups of alternate pronouns to choose from that display a whopping 27 words of some sort, such as “ey,” “xie,” “hir,” “vis,” and “eirs.”

The kicker? If none of those choices suffice, the application leaves a space at the bottom of the section in which hopefuls can list their “other” pronouns.

Don’t ever say the application creators were not thorough.

What did WomenLead have to say?

Director of WomenLead Nancy Mansfield told Campus Reform the program “invites all students who meet the requirements regardless of gender.”

The outlet said it also contacted Georgia State University for comment, presumably without success.

Anything else?

Indeed, readers of TheBlaze have traveled down this path numerous times. To wit:

A staff editorial for The Wellesley News, the student newspaper for Wellesley College, earlier this year called for the prestigious all-women school to edit its policies and language in deference to transgender and nonbinary individuals — most notably to stop calling students “women.”

Last year a British police chief filmed a social media video stressing the importance of recognizing “International Pronouns Day” and said misgendering someone is a “form of abuse.”

And also in 2019, even Merriam-Webster got into the act and added a new definition for “they,”a new definition for “they,” reflecting increased usage of the word among those who identify as gender nonbinary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

