https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/dominion-tells-trump-lawyers-to-preserve-records
About The Author
Related Posts
Seventeen States File Brief at SCOTUS Supporting Texas Lawsuit
December 9, 2020
Sen. Hawley (R-MO) Blasts Rep. Swalwell (D-China)
December 9, 2020
Trump, Congress Set for Showdown Over Section 230 Veto Threat
December 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy