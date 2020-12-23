https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/531407-dominion-voting-systems-employee-sues-trump-campaign-allies

An employee of Dominion Voting Systems has sued President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE‘s reelection campaign and several of its surrogates, claiming their promotion of conspiracy theories about him forced him into hiding.

Eric Coomer, Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, accuses the defendants of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Coomer’s complaint says he was targeted with death threats and harassment and “untold damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems,” according to Colorado Public Radio (CPR).

The complaint names Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump attacks Thune: ‘He will be primaried in 2022’ Trump pardons individuals charged in Russia probe, ex-GOP lawmakers Acting US Attorney overseeing Giuliani, Bannon probes to stay on MORE, as well as attorney Sidney Powell, who has filed numerous legal claims seeking to overturn the results of the election. The Trump campaign has since said Powell is not affiliated with it but Powell reportedly met with the president at the White House over the weekend.

Other defendants include several conservative media outlets and figures, including Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN) and OANN correspondent Chanel Rion.

“The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections. Elections are not about politics; they are about accurately tabulating legally cast votes,” Coomer said in a statement, according to CPR.

The company, which provides voting software to 28 states, has been the subject of numerous unproven conspiracy theories that it was used to flip votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims MORE. Dominion itself has separately demanded a retraction from Powell over the claims.

“As a result of your false accusations, Dominion has suffered enormous harm, and its employees have been stalked, have been harassed, and have received death threats,” the company’s letter to Powell last week stated.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign, Powell, Newsmax, OANN and Giuliani for comment.

