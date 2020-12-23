https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/elderly-hospital-patient-covid-beaten-death-roommate-also-virus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A coronavirus patient is accused of beating his 82-year-old hospital roommate to death with an oxygen tank in California, according to authorities.

The incident occurred last week at Antelope Valley Hospital in a two-person room in which both patients were being treated for the virus.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Jesse Martinez, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told several news outlets this week.

Martinez was purportedly upset by his elderly roommate praying and on the morning of Dec. 17 beat him with the tank.

Martinez is faces murder charges and his bail has been set at $1 million. He is due to appear Monday in Antelope Valley Court, according to Fox News.

