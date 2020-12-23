https://hannity.com/media-room/escape-from-ny-new-york-population-drop-could-cost-state-a-congressional-seat/

From Fox News:

More residents escaped from New York over the last year than from any other state, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday.

Some 126,355 people high-tailed it out of the Empire State between July 2019 and July 2020, a dip of 0.65 percent, the preliminary figures show.

New York has been losing locals since 2016, but the most recent drop was significantly larger than in years past.

It was also the state with the nation’s biggest population decline, followed by Illinois with a 0.63 percent dip; Hawaii with 0.61 percent and West Virginia with 0.58 percent.

The estimates are based on the 2010 Census and the official 2020 Census results will be released next year, along with a new legislative map.

The once-a-decade national head count determines how the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the 50 states based on the population changes recorded.

Read the full report at Fox News.

DE BLASIO SPIRALS: 2 NYPD Shot, 1 Stabbed, Mayor Says Protests Remind Him of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.04.20 Two members of the NYPD were shot in Brooklyn overnight Monday and another officer stabbed in the neck as protesters defied an 8pm curfew imposed by beleaguered Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The melee unfolded when a suspect approached a cop on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said,” reports the New York Post. Meanwhile, the mayor faced a growing backlash after saying the violent situation reminded him of John Lennon’s utopian anthem ‘Imagine.’ NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “I don’t mean to make light of this but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.” pic.twitter.com/ElerZgB2y3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020 “I don’t mean to make light of this. But I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. We played it at my inauguration! What about a world where people got along differently? What about a world where we didn’t live with a lot of the restrictions that we live with now,” said De Blasio. “We’re not there yet. The protest movement themselves is how we make progress!” Read the full report at the New York Post. DE BLASIO SPIRALS: Mayor Admits Rich Residents Fleeing NYC, But ‘They’ll Be Replaced Sooner or Later’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.04.20 Embattled New York Mayor Bill de Blasio deflected growing criticism that rich residents are fleeing the Big Apple in record numbers; admitting some folks are abandoning the region but will be “replaced sooner or later with people that want to be here.” “People are not going anywhere. That’s the central mission. Many people are deeply focused on this question. I don’t think the whole picture is being looked at. We’ve got eight million people who are not going anywhere,” said De Blasio. Bill de Blasio: “There will be a huge number of people who want to be in New York City.” pic.twitter.com/kGwqVkLLKX — The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2020 “A small number of people are choosing to go someplace else… There are still people coming in too. The vast majority of New Yorkers are standing and fighting, they’re loyal. Some people will go away, they will sooner or later be replaced by people that want to be here,” he added. Watch de Blasio’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

