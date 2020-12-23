https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/23/fantastic-reporting-cnns-jake-tapper-is-all-over-the-disturbing-story-about-raphael-warnock-allegedly-driving-car-over-his-ex-wifes-foot/

Last night on his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson aired police bodycam footage featuring Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock and his now-ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye. The reason the footage was shot on bodycam is that Ndoye had called the police after Warnock allegedly ran over her foot with his car.

Brian Stelter, CNN’s President of Fox News Watching, has yet to tweet about the disturbing allegations. But CNN is more than just Brian Stelter, so let’s not write them off just yet, OK?

Here’s @CNN’s most recent tweet about Raphael Warnock:

@CNNPolitics tweeted about it, too:

Guess they’re too busy fighting the real infernos to notice trivial stuff like a woman accusing her ex-husband of driving a car over her foot.

OK, well, surely we can at least count on Jake Tapper to use his considerable Twitter platform to bring the troubling new Warnock story to his followers’ attention, right?

That’s what a Twitter search returned when we looked for tweets from Tapper about Warnock.

Shows how much you know, Stephen. As a matter of fact, as of today, Jake Tapper isn’t ignoring it at all.

Just look at Jake’s retweet of Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein’s takeaway (and we know how tough the AJC is on Raphael Warnock):

That counts, right?

Bluestein’s tweet doesn’t actually even touch on the nature of the “dispute” between Raphael Warnock and Ouleye Ndoye. If we didn’t know better, we might think Ndoye was paying Warnock a compliment.

Carry on, everyone. CNN has Real News™ to report.

