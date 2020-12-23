https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fascist-mi-ag-dana-nessel-threatens-lawyer-released-results-forensic-exam-16-dominion-voting-machines-antrim-co/

Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno is an American hero. Two weeks ago, Michigan 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A Elsenheimer agreed to allow Mr. DePerno’s client, William Bailey, and a highly skilled team of IT experts to perform a forensic examination on 16 of the Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, MI. On Monday, Judge Elsenheimer agreed to allow the results of the forensic examination to be released to the public. The results were damning.

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co., MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained. The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is 1 in 250,000 ballots or .0008%.

Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: “we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.

The stunning report was widely criticized by the Democrat Party mainstream media and by the dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel

Yesterday, The Detroit News announced that AG Nessel is planning to seek sanctions against lawyers “who pushed to overturn Michigan’s election results.”

From the Detroit News article:

“It is unfathomable that licensed attorneys would deliberately file false and misleading affidavits and pleadings with the Court in an effort to disenfranchise millions of Michigan residents,” Davis said. “Not only should these individuals and their attorneys be assessed financial sanctions, but they also should be barred from practicing in the federal courts in the Eastern District of Michigan.”

While Nessel didn’t mention the names of lawyers she may pursue sanctions against, she indicated that those who filed later, after the initial allegations had been assessed and denied immediate relief, were more culpable.

She said she could file against a lawyer associated with a case challenging Antrim County results and false statements he made on Newsmax and OANN. Matthew DePerno filed the case in Antrim County on behalf of resident William Bailey.

“I think we need to go back to a time where you can trust an attorney is making an accurate and truthful representation to the court because if they don’t, then they won’t be able to practice law anymore,” Nessel said.

DePerno responded to MSNBC’s far-left producer Kyle Griffin who tweeted the article by the Detroit News, that DePerno refers to as a “hit piece.” In his response to Griffin, DePerno wrote: “Thanks Kyle for showing us what fascism and state run media look like. #Fascism #totalitarianism

Thanks Kyle for showing us what fascism and state run media look like. #Fascism #totalitarianism MCL 750.505 https://t.co/8YqTuQ7HA2 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) December 23, 2020

Earlier today, Mr. DePerno appeared on the popular Frank Beckmann radio show on WJR (760 AM) where he explained how his law license is now being threatened by Michigan’s far-left AG Dana Nessel.

DePerno called on MI Democrat AG Dana Nessel to “resign,” saying she violated her oath of office with these threats. He called her out for “thuggery” and told the WJR host that in “his opinion” she is “acting like a fascist.” DePerno also calls out Nessel for threatening MI lawmakers with criminal prosecution who dared to challenge the validity of the election results in MI.

Listen here:

Nessel, who is anything but warm and fuzzy, shared a videotaped public service announcement in which she appears wearing an elf-like costume while wearing a witch-like hat on her head. For many in Michigan who are disgusted by her totalitarian tactics and threats against those with whom she disagrees, the witch hat is the perfect choice for their overreaching AG.

Watch:

As we wrap up our 20 Day of Scams, we want to be sure you know how to reach our Consumer Protection team to file a complaint online, by fax, or U.S. mail. For more information about our complaint process, visit https://t.co/ZkCI7vuUoY. pic.twitter.com/Pot9VMYAGp — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) December 23, 2020

