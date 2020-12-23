https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-fraud-chris-krebs-chris-wray/2020/12/23/id/1002861

Iran was behind an online effort to incite violence against FBI Director Chris Wray and about a dozen other officials who rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of U.S. election fraud, FBI investigators have determined, The Washington Post reported.

Other targets on the now-defunct “Enemies of the People” website include former election security official Chris Krebs, who Trump fired after he said the president’s claims of a fraudulent election were not true. The site included addresses and other personal details of the officials, as well as photographs of them with crosshairs.

The Post obtained a statement from the FBI sent to officials included on the site saying it had “highly credible information indicating Iranian advanced persistent threat actors were almost certainly responsible for the creation” of the site “containing death threats aimed at U.S. election officials.”

Additional targets of the site were two Republican governors, Arizona’s Doug Ducey and Georgia’s Brian Kemp, who both certified the election victory for Democrat Joe Biden, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. security officials said Tehran’s attempt to incite violence over the election result follows an earlier effort by the country to create chaos.

In October, the Trump administration publicly stated that Iran was behind a campaign to interfere in the elections by sending threatening emails to registered Democrats in a number of states.

This followed a public statement issued in August by the U.S. intelligence community that said Tehran was trying “to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump and to divide the country” through an online campaign.

