https://www.oann.com/fire-breaks-out-in-bosnia-migrant-centre-police-say/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fire-breaks-out-in-bosnia-migrant-centre-police-say

December 23, 2020

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Fire broke out on Wednesday in a migrant centre in northwestern Bosnia where about 1,200 people had been accommodated, the regional police said.

Local web portal Klix reported the fire in the section of the Lipa camp where oil and generators for electric power production had been stored. It published pictures showing black smoke above white tents.

A spokesman for the police in the Bihac region told Reuters that police and firefighters were heading towards the camp, which is located some 25 km away from Bihac. He said the police did not know if there were any casualties.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

