Fox News betrayed conservatives and continues a downward spiral.

One American News and Newsmax have filled the gap.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy predicts they will soon overtake Fox News in total audience.

Newsweek: Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has a bold prediction about his rivalry with Fox News https://t.co/HWLgt4jv9T pic.twitter.com/6BhhoDp5Mo — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 23, 2020

Newsweek reported:

Newsmax TV CEO Christopher Ruddy has a bold prediction about his rivalry with Fox News: “We’ll probably overtake them in the next six months in total audience,” he told Newsweek.

Newsmax TV has, indeed, surged in ratings since the president lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden. In the wake of the election, loyal viewers of Fox News searched for more pro-Donald Trump coverage than they were getting at Fox, with the exception of primetime, where Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson are still largely in the president’s corner.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on Fox’s ratings drop:

(From November 30th)

Neil Cavuto drew 2.192 million viewers in August. By November he was attracting only 1.3 million.

The Five also suffered a big loss, going from 3.772 million in August to 2.883 million in November–minus 889,000 viewers.

Bret Baier suffered a significant decline of 1,139,000 –3.256 million in August to 2.117 million in November.

Martha MacCallum fared worse—she shed 50% of her audience, collapsing from 3.201 million to 1.613 million.

Tucker Carlson also has taken a big hit–dropping from 5.719 million in August to 3.444 million in November. That is a drop of 2.275 million.

Sean Hannity’s shining star is flaming out. His viewership plummeted from 6.838 million to 2.839 million. That means almost 4 million people fled his show.

And Laura Ingraham bled out–she dropped from 4.82 million to 2.114. She lost 2.706 viewers.

