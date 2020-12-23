https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/frequency-allergic-reactions-pfizer-vaccine-greater-expected?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Over one million people have already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, and the Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui says allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine are higher than he would expect with other inoculations.

“That frequency, as it stood yesterday, is superior to what one would expect with other vaccines,” Slaoui said. He also said there had been six allergic reactions as of his most recent update on Tuesday, and the data on the immunizations is delayed as compared to the actual numbers, CNN reported.

Considerations to pause clinical trials on individuals with allergy concerns who have to carry allergy medication is being discussed by the vaccine makers and the National Institutes of Health.

With the emerging variants of the covid strain in the UK, Africa and South Africa, the efficacy of the vaccine to these changing strains is also being questioned. Travel to and from the UK has been restricted by some counties in an effort to control the new variant of the invisible virus.

