Although he had already had his 40-month sentence commuted this summer by President Donald Trump, former campaign adviser Roger Stone received a full presidential pardon Wednesday.

Stone wrote in a two-page statement to Newsmax on Wednesday:

“On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to praise God and give my deepest thanks to President Donald J. Trump for his extraordinary act of justice in issuing me a presidential pardon, completely erasing the criminal conviction to which I was subjected in a Soviet-style show trial on politically motivated charges, further corrupted by egregious, illegal misconduct by the Jury Forewoman in the case.”

Stone’s sentence for lying to Congress and threatening a witness was delivered by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. It was Obama’s administration that ordered the investigation into Russia meddling and alleged Trump campaign ties, a questionable pursuit of his political rival.

Stone’s statement continued:

“I was charged with ‘lying to Congress,’ even though any misstatements I made to partisan Democrat inquisitors on the House Intelligence Committee concealed nothing material either to their investigation or regarding any underlying crime, because there was none. Rod Rosenstein testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he did not approve the investigation into my affairs. His statement is belied by his own signed scope-memo authorizing the Special Counsel’s expansion. In other words, Rosenstein lied to Congress under oath.”

Stone concluded his statement with calls for further pardons for others sought by the Obama administration:

“The injustice done to me does not stand alone. Other good Americans have been victims of a corrupt system made to serve venal power-seekers, rewarding deceit and manipulation, rather than reason and justice. President Trump can be the purveyor of justice over the vile machinations of wicked pretenders to the mantle of public service. “I hope the president will consider granting full and unconditional pardons to Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Marcus Garvey, and Former Secret Service Agent Abraham W. Bolden, Sr.”

