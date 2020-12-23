http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GL4kQyJJ5xQ/

Hollywood star George Clooney is gushing about the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency, saying that the president elect is a “very smart, wise man” who projects compassion and kindness.

In an interview with USA Today, George Clooney radiated pure optimism about Biden. “I feel like we’re in so much better shape because I do think this: Moments meet the man or woman. And this is Joe Biden’s moment,” he said. “He is a compassionate, kind man. And we’re going to need that after we’ve lost probably close to 400,000 people by the time we get [the coronavirus pandemic] in our rear-view mirror.”

Watch below:

The Batman & Robin star said that Biden is the right fit for the moment.

“We’re going to need compassion through this and [Biden] is every bit of that, on top of being a very smart, wise guy, wise man,” he said, adding that Biden will have “a really effective presidency,” but will likely deal with resistance from Senate Republicans.

The Hollywood star made no mention of the festering Biden family scandal involving Hunter Biden’s alleged use of his father’s political office to score lucrative business deals.

USA Today entertainment writer Brian Truitt didn’t ask Clooney about the scandal during the video interview. Instead, the journalist talked to Clooney about his new Netflix movie The Midnight Sky, his pet dog, and his Christmas plans.

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by the Justice Department. Joe Biden continues to downplay the scandal, claiming without evidence that it is “Russian disinformation.”

George Clooney was a fundraiser for Biden’s presidential campaign, participating in a virtual conversation with former president Barack Obama to raise money for the then-candidate.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

