Georgia election official – and noted Trump-basher – Gabriel Sterling made a statement this afternoon announcing his official challenge to the voter registration of a woman who admitted to fraudulently voting using his home address in the 2020 election.

Sterling is the Voting System Implementation Manager for the state of Georgia. He discovered the fraudulent voter registration when the Democrat-aligned get-out-the-vote organization Fair Fight Action sent a reminder to vote in her name to his home.

Fair Fight was founded by Stacey Abrams in 2018 to combat alleged voter suppression in Georgia, including against election security standards which many Democrats claim are unnecessary and racist.

The woman in question, Meron Fissha, admitted to Fox 5 Atlanta that she voted using Sterling’s address in the 2020 election despite having sold the house to him over two years ago.

Sterling’s challenge alleged that she had moved to Maryland after selling the house in 2018, a state which – unlike Georgia – was not considered competitive in the 2020 presidential election.

Fissha claimed to Fox 5 that she is legally working and living in Atlanta but requested an absentee ballot to be sent to Maryland because she is temporarily staying there while taking care of her brother who has a medical issue. She also said she plans to “update” her voting address.

According to Sterling, Fissha also fraudulently voted using his address in the 2018 election. He suggested in a series of tweets that Fissha may have committed multiple crimes by voting repeatedly under a false registration and signing an oath attesting to information she knew was inaccurate.

It’s over 2 years. over 2 full election cycles. She illegally voted in races here…she signed a sworn oath saying she lived in my home. I followed the process available to me under the law…I challenged her ability to cast a legal vote. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020

The Fulton County Elections Board voted 4-1 to accept that his filed challenge meets the standard of probable cause.

Who was the one who thinks this didn’t meet probable cause. I mean that’s ridiculous. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020

Sterling conceded that it was “super ironic” for him to be filing an official election fraud challenge after spending weeks bashing President Trump over claims of widespread voter irregularity in Georgia.

He originally went viral on December 1st in a video where he angrily ranted at President Trump, accusing him of endangering the safety of election workers by questioning the reported result of the 2020 election.

But Sterling still chafed at the suggestion of using the term “fraud” to describe the current situation, since that “implies a greater conspiracy”.

Illegal voting is how I’d classify it. Fraud implies a greater conspiracy. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020

However, as previous National File analysis of ballot rejection rates found, a concerted conspiracy to defraud the election would be unnecessary if election officials simply slash election security standards during a close race.

National File asked Mr. Sterling whether he had any explanation for Georgia’s precipitous drop in ballot rejection rates from 6.4% in 2016 to 0.2% in 2020, but received no response as of time of writing.

