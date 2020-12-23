https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531451-georgia-gop-governor-waves-off-trumps-calls-to-primary-him

Georgia Gov. Brian KempBrian KempRepublicans desperate to avoid floor fight over Electoral College vote Trump returning to Georgia in last-minute push for Republican Senate candidates Georgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks MORE (R) said he was unconcerned about the potential political fallout from President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE’s attacks on him for refusing to help overturn the results of the presidential election.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, Kemp said his top priority was the upcoming Jan. 5 Senate runoff election, in which Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks Pro-Trump PAC launches 0,000 ad buy for Loeffler, Perdue Harris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: ‘2020 ain’t over till Jan. 5’ MORE (R-Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks Pro-Trump PAC launches 0,000 ad buy for Loeffler, Perdue Harris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: ‘2020 ain’t over till Jan. 5’ MORE (R-Ga.) will defend their seats. The outcomes will determine control of the Senate.

“As far as me getting primaried, I could care less about that right now,” Kemp said. “The biggest thing we all need to do, regardless of what you think about what’s going on in Georgia, we’ve got to support David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.”

.@GovKemp: “As far as me getting primary-ed, I could care less about that right now. The biggest thing we all need to do, regardless of what you think about what’s going on in Georgia, we’ve got to support David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.” #gapol #gasen https://t.co/YRSoh3dW0E — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 23, 2020

Trump has repeatedly singled out both Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) after they declined to join his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims MORE’s victory in the Peach State.

Trump has said he’s “ashamed” he endorsed Kemp in 2018 and retweeted a post from attorney Lin Wood saying Kemp and Raffensperger would “soon be going to jail.”

There is no reason to think either Republican will face legal problems because of their actions regarding the election, and no evidence of widespread fraud has emerged in the state’s election.

The president has actively encouraged primary challenges to Kemp since the election, asking Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsPro-choice pastors like Raphael Warnock have the Bible, history on their side With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Ga.) if he wanted to “run for governor” at a rally earlier this month.

Some Republicans have raised alarms that the president’s attacks on fellow Republicans in Georgia could depress GOP turnout in the runoffs. Trump announced Sunday he will campaign for Loeffler and Perdue the day before the runoffs, “as badly as we were treated in Georgia by the ‘Republican’ Governor and ‘Republican’ Secretary of State.”

