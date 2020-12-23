https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/georgia-lawmakers-recommend-decertification-election-results/

A committee of Georgia state lawmakers is recommending the decertification of the 2020 presidential election results in the state, which went to Joe Biden.

The recommendation comes from the election law study subcommittee of the Standing Senate Judiciary Committee, which issued a report concluding the election “was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy.”

“The Legislature should carefully consider its obligations under the U.S. Constitution. If a majority of the General Assembly concurs with the findings of this report, the certification of the Election should be rescinded and the General Assembly should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race,” the committee’s final report said.

“Since time is of the essence, the chairman and senators who concur with this report recommend that the leadership of the General Assembly and the governor immediately convene to allow further consideration by the entire General Assembly.”

Georgia is one of six battleground states where President Trump and his allies are contesting the results.

The subcommittee of Sens. William Ligon, John Kennedy, Bill Heath, Blake Tillery, Michael Rhett and Elena Parent cited the evidence they heard from witnesses in sworn affidavits.

“The subcommittee heard evidence that proper protocols were not used to ensure chain of custody of the ballots throughout the election, after the opening of ballots prior to the election, and during the recounts. The subcommittee heard testimony that it was possible or even likely that large numbers of fraudulent ballots were introduced into the pool of ballots that were counted as voted; there is no way of tracing the ballots after they have been separated from the point of origin. The subcommittee heard testimony of pristine ballots whose origin looked suspicious or which could not be verified and the inability of poll workers to distinguish between test ballots and absentee ballots. Signatures were not consistently verified according to law in the absentee balloting process.”

Further, the committee noted “poll watchers on Election Night testified that they had noted that ballots were not secured, that seals and security tags were not used, and the chain of custody was often lax or non-existent.”

“During the recount process, the monitors observed similar patterns of unsecured ballots that had broken seals and open cases of ballots laying around for hours or overnight in unsecured locations. There was a lack of enforcement of the law, sloppy handling of the ballots by those counting, deliberate covering-up of voting numbers by workers, lack of following the process during the recount, unsafe handling of military ballots, and insecure data such as on laptops and flash drives. According to submitted testimony, there were also many equipment failures when ballots would not go through the machines and other times when ballots were counted more than once.”

The testimony showed there was “a coordinated effort to prevent a transparent process of observing the counting of ballots during the absentee ballot opening period and on Election Night.”

Then there were possible problems with Dominion voting machines, although “the subcommittee did not have time to investigate the numerous publicly reported issues.”

But the senators heard evidence that “the machines can duplicate fraudulent ballots to the point that not even trained personnel can tell the difference between a test ballot and a real ballot.”

Read the full report

Several analysts have pointed out that the Constitution gives authority to state lawmakers to select the Electoral College electors who vote for president.

Most states allocate the votes based on the popular vote, but legislatures are authorized to make corrections when there’s evidence of election fraud.

