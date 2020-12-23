https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/get-a-lawyer-megyn-kelly-weighs-in-on-lawsuit-over-workshops-requiring-school-children-to-profess-their-gender-identities/

Colin Wright, managing editor of Quillette, has some news for us about a lawsuit that was filed Tuesday targeting workshops that require children to make public professions about their racial, sexual, gender, and religious identities. This is a long thread, but it’s compelling.

1/ 🚨BREAKING: Lawsuit filed today against educational agencies, teachers, principal, & CEO responsible for hosting workshops requiring children to make public professions about their racial, sexual, gender & religious identities, some of which were singled out for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/bwyd7lV8An — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

The plaintiff says he was compelled to make these professions in verbal class exercises and in graded, written homework assignments. William Clark said he was repeatedly threatened with failing grades and non-graduation if he failed to comply.

2/ Educators directed the plaintiff “to reveal his identities in a controlled, yet non-private setting, to scrutiny and official labeling,” and are “coercing him to accept and affirm politicized and discriminatory principles and statements that he cannot in conscience affirm.” — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

3/ The educators “repeatedly threatened William Clark with material harm including a failing grade and non-graduation if he failed to comply with their requirements.” pic.twitter.com/GFPct6PAuz — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

4/ Plaintiffs claim that the educators’ “coercive and intrusive behavior compelled William Clark’s protected speech and invaded his privacy, violating his constitutional rights under the First Amendment and his due process rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.” — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

5/ The new curriculum, based on Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality, was done stealthily: “The generic name and syllabi provided to parents remained the same,” and “parents were not made aware of the ideological turn in the curriculum.” pic.twitter.com/6U03Azm2ET — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

Imagine that. They were teaching intersectionality and critical race theory and calling it “civics.”

6/ The new educational sessions were not “descriptive or informational” but were “normative and prescriptive.” “Parents…were not aware of the turn towards coercive, ideological indoctrination until they began seeing the detrimental effects it worked up in their children.” pic.twitter.com/L1Q85wZSI8 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

7/ “The teacher’s material stated who qualified as oppressors, and who in virtue of their gender and race harbored ‘inherent belief in the inferiority’ of others,” which “assigned moral attributes to pupils based on their race, gender, sexual orientation and religion.” pic.twitter.com/3q73v8X7Zd — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

“The lesson categorized certain racial and religious identities as inherently ‘oppressive,’ singling out those identities in bold text.” This is what President Trump was trying to defund in the government.

8/ Plaintiff “was obliged to profess himself complicit in ‘internalized privilege [which] includes acceptance of a belief in the inherent inferiority of the [corresponding] oppressed group’ [and] supporting ‘the inherent superiority or normalcy of one’s own privileged group.'” pic.twitter.com/p5puy2osQw — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

9/ The education agency “Democracy Prep” encouraged radical activism against existing school policies. pic.twitter.com/FUpMpbmODp — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

10/ The plaintiff, student William Clark, has suffered “severe mental and emotional stress” resulting from the hostile environment and is “living in fear” of retaliation. This proved justified, as he has now been suspended and accused of being a racist. pic.twitter.com/dDaLH587sl — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

18/ To my knowledge this is the first lawsuit of its kind. Keep a close eye on this one, as it could set a precedent and cause a lot of dominoes to start falling. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

19/ What follows is a selection of class materials that the children were exposed to and expected to believe without question. ▫️Internalized oppression

▫️Internalized privilege

▫️Institutional sexism/racism/transphobia pic.twitter.com/fMtwtkkN41 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

20/ ▫️The Four “I”s of Oppression: Institutional, Ideological, Interpersonal, and Internal ▫️False “wage Gap” statistics claiming women get paid less for doing “the same job” as men ▫️It is impossible for non-whites to be racist pic.twitter.com/VQ4zgwNoBq — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

21/ ▫️Dichotomous thinking of “dominant” vs “oppressed” groups ▫️Publicly stating you “identity” and attaching the concepts of “privileged” or “oppression” to it ▫️Claims that different total incarceration rates = systemic racism ▫️Intersectionality pic.twitter.com/82vq5u6KBn — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

22/ ▫️Overview of institutions and how they oppress ▫️Encouraging children to think about their identities to empower them and fight their oppressors ▫️A list of their teacher’s identities (including sexual) and the “privileged” and/or “oppressive” nature of each pic.twitter.com/2P6r2RJ7s4 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

23/ ▫️Breakout sessions to reflect on the privilege or oppression of their identities ▫️Racism = prejudice + power, therefore non-whites cannot be racist, by definition ▫️”Values identify what should be judged as good or evil” pic.twitter.com/mFIglFxHQ6 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

24/ ▫️Culture = values + society ▫️More personal information on their teacher’s identities ▫️Teacher refers to students as her “wonderful social justice warriors!” pic.twitter.com/pVJuKzJJOi — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

25/ ▫️More instruction on the “Four “I”s of Oppression” ▫️A breakdown of which groups are “dominant” vs “submissive” in American culture ▫️Plenty of time to reflect on whether your identities are dominant or oppressive pic.twitter.com/6Q3z1GrxaH — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

26/ ▫️Calls for students to “unlearn” certain beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors (aka brainwashing) ▫️How families and religion, as well as other institutions, are oppressive ▫️Internalized oppression pic.twitter.com/g51GkUIgUb — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

27/ ▫️Ways to combat internalized oppression ▫️Interpersonal oppression ▫️Dominant groups “hate to see you rise above [oppression]—that means they have lost” ▫️Unconscious oppression pic.twitter.com/UKfM4WXjX7 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

“The dominant groups win when you let them make you believe the ideology they created” — ideologies like “perfectionism,” which is a Western ideal. This reminds us of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture alerting visitors to signs of “whiteness and white culture,” like individualism, hard work, objectivity, and the nuclear family.

28/ ▫️Vocab ▫️Describing society as “the master’s house” that needs to be “dismantled” ▫️US values and norms ▫️Ways to “fight back” pic.twitter.com/oGK4tkFqkU — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2020

And now the student is fighting back against his oppressors by taking them to court.

This is the answer to this nonsense. The law. It doesn’t allow racial discrimination – against blacks, whites or anyone based on skin color. If your company, or school, or anyone else tells you otherwise, get a lawyer. This has to stop. https://t.co/6gvy3dAgMQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 23, 2020

Great stuff! Hope this family gets justice. And every family that is suffering this left wing indoctrination. It must stop. — Griswell (@Bannon_TH) December 23, 2020

Please we the people need to deliver ourselves from this madness! Our country is disintegrating in front of our eyes. — Chelly Longoria (@ChellyLongoria) December 23, 2020

Great! It’s about time someone pushed back hard against that type of bullshit — mike halphen (@mhalphen) December 23, 2020

Thank you for this post Megyn. My family moved in 2019 because of BIZARRE stuff pushed in Fairfax County Public Schools. We don’t want to move the kids again, and worry that critical race theory and transgender “education” for children will be pushed here sooner or later 😥 — No One (@brbrjmsbrnts) December 23, 2020

Thank you for speaking out against this nonsense, Megyn! — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 23, 2020

This should be happening across the country. — Georg Dreyman (@georg_dreyman) December 23, 2020

We need constitutional lawyers that can provide pro bono aid to the every day citizens that are being coerced to eat and breathe this nonsense in order to keep their jobs or avoid harrassment. — TJ Nash (@TNasholts) December 23, 2020

here’s an example from a NYC public school. hope they have good lawyers:https://t.co/1JSrQfklXX — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) December 23, 2020

What the hell is going on in these public schools?? Parents have GOT to be more proactive and demand to know what is being fed to their children. I’m thinking that it may be time to completely reimagine how our children are educated. Public schools are failing miserably!! — SilverBelle 🇺🇸🦩🇺🇸🌴 (@Silver_Fox_70) December 23, 2020

What the heck?? The school is 20 minutes from my house in LV. How have I never heard of it. Just read a few of the reviews on Google. Wow. — Melissa (@maw717) December 23, 2020

This is what the progressives have been pushing for. Segregation by the smallest possible factor. — liberty_or_death (@liberty_or_dth) December 23, 2020

This is how dangerous the radical left are and they continue to infiltrate deeper and deeper into our society destroying everything they touch. — ItShallSetUFree (@ItShallSetUFre1) December 23, 2020

Dear @TheDemocrats Please familiarize yourself with this lawsuit. Your party seeks to divide people on race, gender, and income for cynical political gain. Good people will stand against this practice. The law will stop you. Regards, LW — Lufus Wordyguts (@wordyguts) December 23, 2020

Home school your children. We need to bankrupt the public schools. If you home school you are in control not the state or federal government. We took our son out of school his freshman year. There are several programs and resources available your children will be smarter. — Alvin W. Howdyshell 🇺🇸 (@BighkyfanW) December 23, 2020

Maybe these lockdowns will at the very least show some parents some of the options they have to public school.

