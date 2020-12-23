https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/gov-kristi-noem-responds-to-president-trumps-attack-on-fellow-south-dakota-republican-john-thune/

President Trump went on the attack against South Dakota Republican John Thune, tweeting that he’s “Mitch’s boy” and that “he will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”:

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

This is likely in response to comments Sen. Thune has been making over the past few days throwing ice-cold water on plan put forward by some House Republicans to challenge the electoral college results on January 6.

Sen. Thune said the challenges, “would go down like a shot dog”:

Thune to me: “I think the thing they got to remember is, it’s not going anywhere. I mean in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog. I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 22, 2020

And he’s hoping Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville won’t join the House Republicans which would force a vote on any state’s challenged results:

When I asked Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican, about Tuberville’s comments today, he said:

“I would hope he wouldn’t do that. I think it’s time, like I said before, to move on.” https://t.co/BxX1YewA3L — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2020

So, will any Republican defend Sen. Thune?

This will be a revealing moment for Senate Republicans. Do any of them stick their necks out to defend Thune, their widely-respected Whip, whose only crime was saying something out loud that everyone knows is true? https://t.co/aKcmyPzFtN — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 23, 2020

Answer: YES.

Here’s Governor and fellow South Dakotan Kristi Noem calling Sen. Thune “a friend of mine” and saying she will no be challenging him in 2022:

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

Based on the “rock star” response she received at the TPUSA conference just a few days ago. . .

Noem’s introduction/walkout at the TPUSA meeting last week. The intros and stage were all very rock star. pic.twitter.com/nPN6yGWDH0 — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) December 22, 2020

. . .we expect a move to D.C. may be in her future, just not as a Senator:

Run for president https://t.co/4UqW3cCYCA — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 23, 2020

