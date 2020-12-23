https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/goya-ceo-beginning/

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue joined Maria Bartiromo to talk about government shutdowns’ impact on the economy.

Goya CEO Bob Unanue from the video:

TRENDING: Acting Secretary of the Department of Defense Chris Miller Thanks VP Pence for Efforts in Most Complex Military Operation in History?

“If we shut down this economy? Great Reset? Great Setback. This is the beginning of the end, I believe…

The government loves to run businesses. If we let the government run our businesses, shutdown…

What business would say, ‘Hey I want to shut down while we go through this COVID?’

No. We stayed open because we’re essential. And we were safe – we did all these things.

But I’m not saying, ‘Hey, let’s shut down the business for a year or two.’

The government can do that. But what happens to our world?

The government does not do a good job running businesses. They should stay out of businesses and let the economy continue and let us work. And let us prosper. If we don’t do that, we won’t prosper.”