https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fbi-spoken-ruby-freeman-ralph-jones-yet-not-fbi/

On Tuesday night President Trump tweeted out an OANN report on a Gateway Pundit investigation of the Atlanta suitcase voter fraud scandal.

The Gateway Pundit was first to identify Ruby Freeman, her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, and their boss Ralph Jones, Sr. in the infamous suitcase ballot hoist.

We later reported on Ruby Freeman running the same batch of ballots through the counting machines at least three times after these Democrat operatives cleared the room of observers!

On Tuesday night President Trump tweeted this OANN and Gateway Pundit video.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on The War Room – Says Arizona Lawmakers will Likely Vote Wednesday to Certify President Trump as Winner

Shaye Moss is the same person who called out for observers to go home late on election night before the ballot hoist.

Ralph Jones, Sr. is ON AUDIO telling reporters he was going to shut down the State Farm Center early and send observers home. This was BEFORE the suitcase ballot hoist!

It was a carefully planned event!

They had NO IDEA they would get caught!

At this time there is no evidence that FBI or the Georgia Bureau of Investigations have interviewed or arrested Ruby Freeman, Shaye Ross, or Ralph Jones, Sr.

They were able to flip Georgia for Beijing Biden by their actions.

Why is the FBI or DOJ not involved?

This tells you everything you need to know about your federal government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

