An effort Thursday by House Democrats to pass a bill to provide $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks was blocked by chamber Republicans.

House Democrats attempted to increase the amount from the $600 passed earlier this week in a massive coronavirus relief and omnibus spending package. President Trump has called for the $2,000 checks.

The measure was proposed Thursday by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. However, Virginia GOP Rep. Rob Wittman attempted to bring up a competing measure, according to The Hill.

The measures could only be passed under the chamber’s unanimous consent rules.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who was presiding over the chamber’s Christmas Eve session, rejected both requests, saying that House guidelines state such legislation cannot be considered by unanimous consent unless bipartisan approval on the House floor and by committee leadership, The Hill also reports.

