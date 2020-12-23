https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hunter-bidens-laptop-fbi-john-paul-mac-isaac-tells-story/

More information from the horse’s mouth–John Paul Mac Isaac tells the full story of his interaction with the FBI and their negligence. It is worth seven minutes of your time.

As you saw in the video, the FBI was inept, at best, in exploiting the Hunter Biden hard drive. And this is indirectly damning of Bill Barr’s incompetence in this matter I am sad to say. A Special Counsel is warranted when the son of a man, who is perceived at present as the next President, is embroiled in serious allegations of tax fraud and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and possible bribery by a foreign power.

If you want to help John Paul fight this battle you can support him here.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on The War Room – Says Arizona Lawmakers will Likely Vote Wednesday to Certify President Trump as Winner

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

