Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a member of radical progressive “Squad” in the House of Representatives, posted an uncanny Tweet that agreed with President Trump’s requests. Earlier in the evening, the President had asked Congress in an address to America to cut out the special interest and foreign aid money from the so-called COVID-19 Relief Bill that drew scorn from across the political spectrum.

Instead of $600 for Americans and billions to foreign and domestic special interests, the President called on $2000 per American and for money to be cut from congressional pet projects. Omar appeared to signal agreement in a proposal that… wait for it… makes sense.

We need to send a clean bill with just $2,000 survival checks and a separate spending/covid relief bill. Negotiating everything into one bill is how we got here, since Trump wants to sign a bill with survival checks, let’s send one to his desk right away. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 23, 2020

To be clear, I’m personally against stimulus checks, period. Yes, I could definitely use one, but I’d much rather just get back to work. But if we have to have a stimulus, and Washington DC seems bent on forcing it down our throats, a clean stimulus is better than one loaded with so much pork.

The degree of pork in the original bill Congress sent to the President was so ridiculous, it received general scorn from nearly everyone… including those who voted in favor of it. That’s not good legislation and it’s definitely not good economic policy. Thank God President Trump pulled back on signing it.

Ideally, we wouldn’t need a stimulus check since we should just be opening up the economy. If there must be stimulus, then let it be a clean stimulus. When Ilhan Omar and President Trump agree, 2020 has had its last laugh. Hopefully.

