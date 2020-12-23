https://www.oann.com/ineos-rowe-tests-positive-for-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ineos-rowe-tests-positive-for-covid-19

December 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old Welshman, part of the Ineos team that have won five Tour de France titles since 2015, took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis.

“COVID got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents,” Rowe said.

Rowe, who joined the British outfit in 2012, signed a new deal in February to remain with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

