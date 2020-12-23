https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/infuriating-kirk-cameron-pisses-off-blue-checks-after-leading-christmas-carolers-in-thousands-oaks-ca/

Actor Kirk Cameron is trending this morning after daring to lead dozens in Christmas caroling outside a mall in Thousand Oaks, CA:

He posted videos of the illegal singing over on Instagram:

And this has people PISSED off:

This is a call back to his old show, “Growing Pains”:

And to paraphrase Cocaine Mitch: He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:

After a summer of thousands of maskless looters, is he really though?

He’s a murderer now, too:

