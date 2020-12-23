https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/infuriating-kirk-cameron-pisses-off-blue-checks-after-leading-christmas-carolers-in-thousands-oaks-ca/
Actor Kirk Cameron is trending this morning after daring to lead dozens in Christmas caroling outside a mall in Thousand Oaks, CA:
Dozens of people, most of them not wearing masks, showed up for a second caroling event hosted by actor Kirk Cameron in Thousand Oaks, as the region deals with a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. https://t.co/JtYHJc2C0J pic.twitter.com/ZI1KInherz
— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) December 23, 2020
He posted videos of the illegal singing over on Instagram:
And this has people PISSED off:
Kirk Cameron is evil.
— Brett White (@brettwhite) December 23, 2020
Infuriating!!! https://t.co/jPuVn3aWBt
— Jonathan Del Arco (@JonathanDelArco) December 23, 2020
Kirk Cameron, a pro-life Christian hosting a large unmasked gathering in the midst of a huge spike in the pandemic. Sounds about right.
— Melanie Hopkins (@MelanieBPrice) December 23, 2020
This is a call back to his old show, “Growing Pains”:
I guess Kirk Cameron was the actual Boner this whole time.
— Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) December 23, 2020
And to paraphrase Cocaine Mitch: He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:
Ignoring warnings, Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 surges in SoCal https://t.co/yfkziVv6hE via @abc7
— Carla Gentry (@data_nerd) December 23, 2020
After a summer of thousands of maskless looters, is he really though?
Kirk Cameron is the worst person in Southern California. Just THINK of what competition he has too
— Dan O’Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) December 23, 2020
He’s a murderer now, too:
Kirk Cameron’s bullshit will get hundreds of people killed.
Go to his Instagram and report all of his lies as false information. https://t.co/FBW1g1INZd
— Brett White (@brettwhite) December 23, 2020
