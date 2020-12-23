https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/infuriating-kirk-cameron-pisses-off-blue-checks-after-leading-christmas-carolers-in-thousands-oaks-ca/

Actor Kirk Cameron is trending this morning after daring to lead dozens in Christmas caroling outside a mall in Thousand Oaks, CA:

Dozens of people, most of them not wearing masks, showed up for a second caroling event hosted by actor Kirk Cameron in Thousand Oaks, as the region deals with a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.​ https://t.co/JtYHJc2C0J pic.twitter.com/ZI1KInherz — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) December 23, 2020

He posted videos of the illegal singing over on Instagram:

And this has people PISSED off:

Kirk Cameron is evil. — Brett White (@brettwhite) December 23, 2020

Kirk Cameron, a pro-life Christian hosting a large unmasked gathering in the midst of a huge spike in the pandemic. Sounds about right. — Melanie Hopkins (@MelanieBPrice) December 23, 2020

This is a call back to his old show, “Growing Pains”:

I guess Kirk Cameron was the actual Boner this whole time. — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) December 23, 2020

And to paraphrase Cocaine Mitch: He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:

Ignoring warnings, Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 surges in SoCal https://t.co/yfkziVv6hE via @abc7 — Carla Gentry (@data_nerd) December 23, 2020

After a summer of thousands of maskless looters, is he really though?

Kirk Cameron is the worst person in Southern California. Just THINK of what competition he has too — Dan O’Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) December 23, 2020

He’s a murderer now, too:

Kirk Cameron’s bullshit will get hundreds of people killed. Go to his Instagram and report all of his lies as false information. https://t.co/FBW1g1INZd — Brett White (@brettwhite) December 23, 2020

