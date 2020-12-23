https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ivanka-trump-food-distribution-miami-dade/2020/12/23/id/1002903

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump helped put boxes of fresh produce into the cars of those in need who came to a drive-through distribution event at the parking lot of a Miami Dade church, Local 10 News reported.

Hundreds of cars waited in a line for hours in order to be among the 1,000 families who were able to receive the boxes from Seed to Table and Farm Share as part of a weekly distribution.

“For a lot of people like my brother, they need it. They have a family,” said Jorge Mota, who came to the church parking lot to pick up a package for his brother, who lost his job.

The church is not too far from where Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, bought property recently on Indian Creek Island, an area known as “Billionaires Bunker,” the Independent reported.

At the end of her time helping those who came to get food, Trump shared a phone call from her father on speakerphone. President Donald Trump wished everyone a Merry Christmas and then said he is working hard to fight the results of what he said was a “rigged election,” according to Local 10 News.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

