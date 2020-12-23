https://www.oann.com/japan-to-lay-out-green-growth-strategy-to-meet-sugas-net-zero-emissions-goal-nikkei/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-to-lay-out-green-growth-strategy-to-meet-sugas-net-zero-emissions-goal-nikkei



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan December 4, 2020. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan December 4, 2020. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS

December 23, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will lay out on Friday a “green” growth strategy that includes a goal to replace gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars by around 2035, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The strategy will include 14 targets for promoting a greener society and an estimate that renewable energy will contribute 50-60% of Japan’s total power in 2050, the paper said. It will serve as an action plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to slash carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)

