Joe Biden’s plans for his first 100 days in office are a little hazy, but he has made noises about getting children back in school; he’s already spoken with the heads of the teachers’ unions, of course, to get their input, and their plan to reopen the elementary schools would run around $100 billion. “You gotta pay for this stuff,” he explained.

Biden on Wednesday made a great argument for opening up the schools now — he said that it’s unconscionable that in America, parents might have to drive to a library parking lot to get WiFi so their kids can learn virtually. That’s unacceptable, says the man who’s been in Washington for nearly half a century.

Joe Biden: “How could it be in America that parents must drive to a parking lot of a coffee shop or a library for wifi…so their children can sit in their car, participate in class and do their homework?” “That’s unacceptable in the United States.” https://t.co/nzNA318R9y pic.twitter.com/7YmsfkId9l — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2020

🤦‍♀️😳🙄 government mandates “no in person school classes” and realizes too late that not everyone has WiFi … it’s called zero forethought process in @DNC — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) December 23, 2020

Welcome to the real world Joe! — Lisa Morton (@lisa_morton27) December 23, 2020

Open up the schools!!! — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) December 23, 2020

Yes, open the schools!!!! — Monica Rivera (@Monyriz90) December 23, 2020

The mental health of our children is at stake. They weren’t meant to be confined in a room all day with no social activity or exercise — Monica Rivera (@Monyriz90) December 23, 2020

Opening schools would make more sense. — J Dub (@FelixWankel125) December 23, 2020

They used to be able to go to these places called schools. — YinzerShawn (@ShawnLazeski) December 23, 2020

So open the schools — Dr Ludacrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) December 23, 2020

Schools have plenty of internet. Let them go back full time!!! — Ryan Pacetti (@RyanPacetti) December 24, 2020

Agreed. They should be IN SCHOOL. — Art of the Deal 🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheDealPAC) December 23, 2020

Completely agree. Open up the schools. — JR Johnson (@thatplacejr) December 23, 2020

I wouldn’t have to happen if they opened the schools. — Rognvaldr dar Jaeger (@Rognvald1) December 23, 2020

THEN OPEN UP THE SCHOOLS!!!!!! — Oceania Unperson (@OceaniaUnperson) December 23, 2020

Amazing what going back to school will fix. — UTScreenwright (@UTscreenwright) December 23, 2020

I hate to state the obvious here, but open schools = problem solved — Naomi L Akins-Osuma (@MrsNaomiO) December 23, 2020

Crazy idea but maybe open up schools? I know, that is a crazy thought. — Jeff Prince (@jprince011) December 23, 2020

What is unacceptable is that these kids are not in school. OPEN UP THE USA!!!!! — Ember541 (@ember541) December 23, 2020

“We need to spend more taxpayer money to provide WiFi so we can continue to keep children locked down at home.” — Aaron D Dyer (@aaronddyer) December 23, 2020

45 years to fix it. — Nancy Haack-I WON! (@nhaacklv) December 23, 2020

You were VP for 8 years. What did you do to help this situation? — Uncle “Curly” Den PhD ™️ (@denwee) December 23, 2020

you had 8 years to fix and build that infrastructure if you wanted. want to know why it is like that? pay your bills or buy internet like everybody else. you can get internet for $40 a month. want to know how to pay it? open the country so people can work — Shitter Was Full (@bigpapa5599) December 23, 2020

You’ve been in government for half a century. Rural areas have languished for decades with little to no broadband internet under multiple administrations — one of them was yours. I’m sure your gonna get on it now! — cyr (@cyr_actual) December 23, 2020

That’s a good question for a career politician who’s held office for nearly 50 years! — BarryKersten (@BarryKersten1) December 23, 2020

He’s been in office for a thousand years. Who is he blaming? — Jason Goode (@JasonMGoode) December 23, 2020

Well. Where do we begin buddy…grab a seat this might take awhile pic.twitter.com/aPX4WbA1X2 — Kendra (@itsmekendralee) December 24, 2020

Maybe the president-elect could call some governors — and his pals in the teachers’ unions — and get those schools opened again.

