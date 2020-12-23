https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/joe-biden-makes-a-great-argument-for-reopening-the-schools-immediately/

Joe Biden’s plans for his first 100 days in office are a little hazy, but he has made noises about getting children back in school; he’s already spoken with the heads of the teachers’ unions, of course, to get their input, and their plan to reopen the elementary schools would run around $100 billion. “You gotta pay for this stuff,” he explained.

Biden on Wednesday made a great argument for opening up the schools now — he said that it’s unconscionable that in America, parents might have to drive to a library parking lot to get WiFi so their kids can learn virtually. That’s unacceptable, says the man who’s been in Washington for nearly half a century.

Maybe the president-elect could call some governors — and his pals in the teachers’ unions — and get those schools opened again.

