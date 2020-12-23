https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-public-colleges-universities-going-tuition-free-families-earning-less-125000-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his ‘nominee’ for Secretary of Education.

As usual, virtually no one watched Joe Biden’s press conference on Wednesday but we’re supposed to believe he got 81 million votes.

Biden unveiled his plans to make most college degrees absolutely worthless.

Joe Biden said, “Public colleges and universities are going to be tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000.”

“Free” college tuitions and forgiving student loans only puts more strain on the average American taxpayer.

WATCH:

President-elect Joe Biden: “Public colleges and universities are going to be tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000.” pic.twitter.com/ubNpgXRCxm — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2020

