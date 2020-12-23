https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/23/joe-biden-vows-that-he-unlike-trump-will-take-russian-cybersecurity-attacks-seriously-neontaster-has-an-awkward-reminder/

Despite our darkest days with COVID still being ahead of us, we can at least rest assured that cybersecurity attacks like the recent one purportedly perpetrated by Russia won’t happen under Joe Biden’s watchful eye:

As “seriously” as you’ve taken past Russian cybersecurity attacks, Joe?

See, as Tablet associate editor Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, recalls, you and your boss didn’t seem to think it was worth taking seriously a few years back:

Blum makes a good point.

And what it says is that Joe Biden is full of it.

