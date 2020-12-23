https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/23/john-davidson-joe-biden-is-already-triggering-a-border-crisis/

Federalist Political Editor John Davidson warns President-elect Joe Biden is already triggering a resurgent crisis on the southern border with his promises to reverse President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Joe Biden’s been pretty clear that he wants to loosen President Trump’s more strict immigration policies and border control policies,” Davidson said, “and that’s everything from COVID-19 precautions to asylum processes to programs like Remain in Mexico that have really helped deter border crossings over the last year or so.”

Even if he doesn’t follow through, Davidson emphasized, Biden’s loose immigration rhetoric “will trigger caravans, it will trigger increased numbers of people trying to get across the border, and we’re already seeing that in Central America.”

Smuggling networks that profit from managing illegal immigration across the U.S. border, Davidson said, are already “using Biden’s election as a marketing tool promising people that they will be able to get into the United States more easily now that Biden is going to be president.”

