There might be a valid reason why Joe Biden is responding to questions about his son Hunter’s scandals with nonsensical answers.

It’s because he might by trying to avoid a sworn deposition, according to constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley.

“Just ask Bill Clinton,” he said in a web commentary.

The issue arose again Tuesday when Biden insulted a reporter who asked him whether he still believed the allegations against his son are “Russian disinformation.”

Biden answered in the affirmative then called the reporter a “one-horse pony.”

Turley noted that Hunter Biden is under federal investigation.

“Biden is still hoping that he can continue to mock and the media will continue to do the rest. One reporter yesterday did raise the scandal but only to ask if Biden discussed it with Attorney General candidates (the campaign already said that Biden was going to allow the Justice Department to reach its own conclusions). There are other obvious questions, including whether a key business associate of the Bidens, Anthony Bobulinski, is lying. Either Tony Bobulinski or Joe Biden is lying. Bobulinski is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for ‘the family.'”

Bobulinski, Turley pointed out, “has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings.”

That’s why the nonsensical answers make sense.

“If he calls Bobulinski a liar, Biden would be hit with a defamation lawsuit within days. He would then be forced to go under oath in a defamation. Such depositions present their own dangers. Just ask Bill Clinton. So it is not a pesky pony but a sworn deposition that Biden may be trying to avoid,” Turley explained.

He noted other evidence.

“For example, not only [were] Joe and Jill Biden included as ‘office mates’ with [a] controversial Chinese investor (and associate of Hunter) but emails also refer to unsecured loans going to the Biden family and shares going to ‘the big guy.’ The ‘big guy’ appears to be Joe Biden. Moreover, Biden spent the election denying that his son did nothing wrong and made no money from China. The question is when Biden learned of the federal investigation and whether he was aware of the dealings over multimillion dollar unsecured loans as well as gifts like a valuable diamond to his son. Answering those questions falsely could trigger congressional investigation and then more ponies would show up.”

Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 a month to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company Burisma at a time when his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Burisma was under investigation for corruption by Ukraine’s top prosecutor, and Joe Biden is on video boasting he got the prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

Hunter Biden also flew with his father aboard Air Force Two to China and came away with a huge financial deal. Later there were allegations about his profiting from Russian oligarchs and a deal with a Chinese energy tycoon linked to the Communist Party.

Bobulinski, a former business associate, has identifying Joe Biden as a participant in the energy deal.

“Biden has spent months mocking the Hunter Biden story – and anyone asking about it,” Turley wrote. “When CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden about his son’s scandal, Bo Erickson drew a similar rebuke from Biden. He simply asked ‘Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?’ Biden’s response was again a personal attack: ‘I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.'”

He noted Biden also blew up at a question from an NBC reporter.

This week, it was Fox News reporter Peter Doocy who was targeted by Biden.

He asked, “Do you still think the stories from the fall about your son Hunter are Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?”

Biden, already leaving the podium, stopped to respond.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! You’re a one-horse pony! I tell ya!”

It was a twist on when Biden, during his campaign, insulted a student by calling him a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

“God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony” — Biden to @pdoocy of Fox News as Doocy asks him about Hunter Biden while he walks off the stage pic.twitter.com/GfF6ZsRL21 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

The Delaware U.S. Attorney has been investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes since 2018, but the probe was not disclosed until after the November election.

Hunter Biden struck lucrative deals in Ukraine, China and other nations that, according to considerable evidence, were based on access to his vice president father. He was kicked out of the Navy in 2014 for using cocaine then had an affair with his late brother’s wife and was proven to have fathered a child with a former stripper in 2019 after she sued him for paternity.

Recently Fox News reported a business associate of Hunter Biden wrote a text message requesting that “Joe” be involved in a deal with a Chinese energy firm tied to the Communist Party, because it would make it look like a “truly family business.”

Bobulinski has claimed he met twice with Joe Biden regarding the China deal and is certain that an email indicating the “big guy” was to get a 10% cut referred to the former vice president.

A Senate report issued this month said that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The media’s suppression of the Hunter Biden scandal before the election had an impact. A post-election survey found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

