Is this the kind of “journalism” that happens when the media runs out of praises to sing about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

At the very beginning of this interminable year, Justin Trudeau grew a beard. The beard was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred. https://t.co/8M07yiaPPE pic.twitter.com/Tomp1FWKfM — POLITICO (@politico) December 23, 2020

Wow, that headline might prompt Joe Biden to grow a beard just to give the media an additional reason for puff pieces!

We are reaching all-time levels of journalism https://t.co/3Ndt3gEY3j — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2020

Is this journalism or fan fiction…? https://t.co/YSi2j9VWWi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2020

Look how stupid journalism has become. https://t.co/FLRpksP3yc — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 23, 2020

Another banner year for the media!

If you need to talk, you can call anytime — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 23, 2020

These people are aching for a king. — Sean Farrell (@VolFarrell) December 23, 2020

See if you guys can do a 3000 word piece on Trudeau’s chest hair and what implications that has for Canada’s GDP and debt https://t.co/krW9TdW7OU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 23, 2020

So this tells me the person who runs the Politico account also writes FanFiction in their spare time 😬 https://t.co/EFcAWKBg4X — Psalmist with a P Jodi (@APLMom) December 23, 2020

Imagine doing blackface several times and they still write puff pieces about you like this. https://t.co/M8MFViX6Pp — eric (@eriContrarian) December 23, 2020

The way “Significant” is capitalized implies that’s what Trudeau named his quarantine beard. https://t.co/HqkawFjmBf — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) December 23, 2020

Or Politico named it for him:

At the very beginning of this interminable year, Justin Trudeau grew a beard. The beard was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred. Many headlines were written. It was a simpler time, when we had nothing better to do than debate the merits of facial hair as an indicator of gravitas. But beard or no, this year has changed Trudeau’s image.

Geologists will mark the change in epochs to pre and post Trudeau beard.

It also reduced the surface area he had to apply shoe polish to https://t.co/HvpQcVsgah — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) December 23, 2020

this is embarrassing https://t.co/l6J0cGBfbn — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 23, 2020

The media’s obviously incapable of feeling shame or embarrassment.

His beard? A story about this guy’s beard? Beard? How about a story about the 200+ scientific studies showing that hydroxychloroquine works against Covid19 — Sean Jacoby (@AIAseanjacoby) December 23, 2020

Bearing Arms’ editor Cam Edwards closes us out with a significant fact-check:

That is *not* a Significant beard. https://t.co/Q2qbRVTiH8 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 23, 2020

