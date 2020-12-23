https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/23/journalism-or-fan-fiction-politico-explains-why-justin-trudeaus-beard-was-significant-this-year/
Is this the kind of “journalism” that happens when the media runs out of praises to sing about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?
At the very beginning of this interminable year, Justin Trudeau grew a beard. The beard was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred. https://t.co/8M07yiaPPE pic.twitter.com/Tomp1FWKfM
— POLITICO (@politico) December 23, 2020
Wow, that headline might prompt Joe Biden to grow a beard just to give the media an additional reason for puff pieces!
Journalisming. 🤔 https://t.co/sGrw5FiHke
— PragerU (@prageru) December 23, 2020
We are reaching all-time levels of journalism https://t.co/3Ndt3gEY3j
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2020
Is this journalism or fan fiction…? https://t.co/YSi2j9VWWi
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2020
Look how stupid journalism has become. https://t.co/FLRpksP3yc
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 23, 2020
Another banner year for the media!
If you need to talk, you can call anytime
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 23, 2020
These people are aching for a king.
— Sean Farrell (@VolFarrell) December 23, 2020
See if you guys can do a 3000 word piece on Trudeau’s chest hair and what implications that has for Canada’s GDP and debt https://t.co/krW9TdW7OU
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 23, 2020
So this tells me the person who runs the Politico account also writes FanFiction in their spare time 😬 https://t.co/EFcAWKBg4X
— Psalmist with a P Jodi (@APLMom) December 23, 2020
Imagine doing blackface several times and they still write puff pieces about you like this. https://t.co/M8MFViX6Pp
— eric (@eriContrarian) December 23, 2020
The way “Significant” is capitalized implies that’s what Trudeau named his quarantine beard. https://t.co/HqkawFjmBf
— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) December 23, 2020
Or Politico named it for him:
At the very beginning of this interminable year, Justin Trudeau grew a beard. The beard was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred. Many headlines were written. It was a simpler time, when we had nothing better to do than debate the merits of facial hair as an indicator of gravitas. But beard or no, this year has changed Trudeau’s image.
Geologists will mark the change in epochs to pre and post Trudeau beard.
“battle-scarred” is nothing his blackface routine can’t hide.@redsteeze @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/6aIpVGkrfk
— I Might Be Donner 🦌🎄🎅 (@Crypsis12) December 23, 2020
It also reduced the surface area he had to apply shoe polish to https://t.co/HvpQcVsgah
— Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) December 23, 2020
this is embarrassing https://t.co/l6J0cGBfbn
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 23, 2020
The media’s obviously incapable of feeling shame or embarrassment.
His beard? A story about this guy’s beard? Beard? How about a story about the 200+ scientific studies showing that hydroxychloroquine works against Covid19
— Sean Jacoby (@AIAseanjacoby) December 23, 2020
Bearing Arms’ editor Cam Edwards closes us out with a significant fact-check:
That is *not* a Significant beard. https://t.co/Q2qbRVTiH8
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 23, 2020