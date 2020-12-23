https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/judge-orders-portraits-of-mostly-white-judges-removed-from-courtroom-during-black-defendants-trial/

We missed this in the Washington Post Tuesday, but a Fairfax County judge has ordered that the portraits of mostly white judges be removed from the courtroom during a black defendant’s trial, arguing that the portraits create the perception that the justice system is biased.

NEW: Va. judge rules a Black defendant can’t get a fair trial in a courtroom adorned with portraits of largely White judges. Orders paintings removed for upcoming trial https://t.co/WUl8LyueWd — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) December 22, 2020

A Fairfax County judge [David Bernhard] has ruled that a Black defendant can’t get a fair trial in a courtroom decorated overwhelmingly with portraits of White judges and has ordered the paintings to be removed for the man’s upcoming legal proceeding. https://t.co/byVCadKSNr — skylabrva (@skylabrva) December 23, 2020

It’s telling that the only thing critics of President Trump remember from his press conference after Charlottesville is that he supposedly called neo-Nazis “fine people,” because therefore no one remembers his point about where the removal of Confederate statues ends. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, having worked in the Capitol for decades, only this summer had portraits of Confederate speakers (all Democrats) removed because they were offensive. Now portraits of white judges have to go or the trial can’t be considered fair.

How is this judge not a racist? “Judge rules defendant can’t get fair trial in courtroom adorned with portraits of White judges”- The Washington Post https://t.co/lwBY1ZrYW6 — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) December 23, 2020

That judge in one statement shows a huge bias. Paintings don’t cause bias or discriminatory treatment within a trial. — Fredrick J Marion Jr (@FreddieFrey) December 23, 2020

A Virginia judge ruled that black defendants can’t get a fair trial if the courtroom has paintings of white people in it What happened to not judging people on the color of their skin?https://t.co/O6dikc2u8G — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 23, 2020

There’s paintings in a courtroom? Who looks at paintings in a courtroom? — Sundial Fitness Club (@Sundialfitness) December 24, 2020

When will this insanity end — Stephanie Webster (@StephDianeW) December 24, 2020

Don’t ever forget that 50% of judges graduated in the bottom half of the class. — JERRY LEAVITT (@TGR8JL) December 23, 2020

Paintings are racist now — Andy the Outlier 😊 😃 (@Andy27646517) December 23, 2020

This guy should not be a judge — Azzdog (@Azzdog1) December 23, 2020

This is what happens when you have too much free time and over think. That’s being kind as well, clearly if you had a reasonable thought process, you wouldn’t arrive at the “white people painted on the wall caused caused an unfair trial” conclusion! — Trey Lee (@rflee3) December 24, 2020

This sounds like a mental disorder and said person shouldn’t have anything to do with the judicial system. — Brandon Kuz (@BrandonKuz) December 23, 2020

Most judges seem to be batshit crazy, political activist hacks these days. We trust these people with justice? — Tagg Art (@BTryggered) December 23, 2020

There is no drug on earth that can make so many people so crazy so quickly. — Rick Brant (@RickBrant7) December 23, 2020

The more you bend in this direction, the more power they will have, a power that is not good for anyone regardless of color — Nancy Long (@longvoss) December 23, 2020

These people are infected. — Dr. Patriot (@Stephen4USA) December 23, 2020

This is ridiculous. — 𝕋𝕁 😈 (@XxXxXxTJxXxXxX) December 24, 2020

🤡 court — Jessica Jackson (@JustJess0031) December 23, 2020

That judge needs to be removed immediately. He is unfit for the bench. — 🇺🇸 Free American 🇺🇸 (@AngryPatriot35) December 23, 2020

It’s astonishing these people never seem to look in the mirror at their own skin color. These white liberals are so racist and only say these things to make themselves feel better. They don’t care about you it’s all about them. — Cora Ashley (@justforfuntoo2) December 24, 2020

But they can have a white judge rule over their case?? WTF kind of woke logic is that — 🇺🇸Biden*is* Xi’s*Bitch (@FLAGDEFENDER1) December 23, 2020

This white judge is OK, because he’s woke.

